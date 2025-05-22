Sacchi: Conte offers added value to Napoli - I hope he stays

Former Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi hopes Antonio Conte remains committed to Napoli after this week's final Serie A round.

Napoli go into the weekend sitting top of the table and defeating Cagliari on Friday will confirm them as champions.

Sacchi told Il Mattino: "Does Conte usually bring at least ten points? I don't know exactly. But it's a lot. He's an added value like few others. And the Azzurri's ranking is certainly thanks to him. Winning against Cagliari will be the magic touch on his path.

"Then I hope he decides to stay in Napoli, but what matters is that whatever decision he makes, it doesn't make him have regrets in the future.

"It's not exactly like that. The standings make you sigh: if you win, but it's not easy because winning is never easy, you don't have to wait to know the result of Inter who plays in Como and with Fabregas it's not easy.

"It's a final, it's a eve of great emotions, aware that there are no escape routes, other parachutes. Tomorrow everything will be decided. And it's beautiful like this: life doesn't always give you another chance. Football, as I always tell my wife who knows little about football, is truly the mirror of life. You work all season, night and day to get to play a match like that."