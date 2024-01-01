Tribal Football
Perrone happy at Como: Cesc has Guardiola's DNA

Maximo Perrone has enjoyed his first months with Como.

The summer arrival from Manchester City is preparing with Como for tonight's clash with Napoli.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Yes, I think I identify myself not so much for the aggression I put on the pitch, but as someone who plays the ball a lot and sets up the action. I like quality midfielders, who organise the game and I think that's the style I identify with most. A role model today? Rodri.

"I'm really enjoying it and I can't wait for the next matches to enjoy this season with Como to the fullest. I knew how complicated this championship was, it's very aggressive from a defensive point of view.

"We are growing match after match, interpreting Cesc Fabregas' philosophy better and better."

Perrone added: "In Italian football it is rare to find the style of play that we are proposing, there are not many teams that do it. Fabregas has the same DNA as (Pep) Guardiola: he wants to play the ball, press high and bring many players inside the pitch, aspects that I think are our strong points."

