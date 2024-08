Ajax move for Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale

Ajax have made a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Athletic says Ajax have asked the Gunners about taking Ramsdale on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Gunners have rejected the approach.

Arsenal have informed Ajax that Ramsdale will only leave for an outright cash deal.

Ramsdale, for his part, is ready to leave Arsenal this month after losing his first-choice status to David Raya last season.