Ex-PSV, Man City keeper Waterreus reveals suffering heart attack

Former Manchester City and PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Ronald Waterreus admits he has suffered a heart attack.

Waterreus says the incident came when he was on a bike ride.

He said on the Skiete Willy Podcast: "Ten days ago, last Monday, I went cycling on my gravel bike , which I have been doing regularly lately, and which I also feel very good about.

"During that trip I had a heart attack. I felt some pain in my forearm and an uneasy feeling in my chest.

"So I cycled back home, because I was actually already on my way back. Ironically, on the way back I cycled with my hands loose and stretched a bit, because I thought I had a muscle tightness.

"I came home and continued to feel uneasy. Lia, the housekeeper, was here and she advised me to call the doctor. I did that and the rest is history . An hour later I was on an operating table in a hospital in Den Bosch.

"I didn't have the impression for a second that something was going wrong. I was simply in good hands. The man in the ambulance looked at me very intently and said: 'You have had a stroke.'

"Okay, then at least we know what happened," Waterreus responded very matter-of-factly.

"It also became tense in the ambulance. In the sense that I felt that if I had not called the doctor earlier, and the ambulance had not already been there, I would have called 112 immediately."

Ultimately, two stents were placed.

"Slowly but surely I can do everything again.

"Next week I have a bicycle test. If the result is not good, we will have to look at it seriously. In the near future it will mean that I will drink less alcohol and that it will at least be one glass. It is the only thing I can think of. It could be hereditary, but there's not much to suggest. It's something you never forget... But I'm doing well now."

Waterreus is extremely complimentary of the healthcare providers who helped.

"I understand that we have listeners who are less positive about healthcare, but what I experienced last week... Those people all deserve a case of wine, a bouquet of flowers, think of something. Fe-no-me-naal."