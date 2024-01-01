Bergwijn out of Ajax Euro squad amid Leicester offer

Ajax coach Francesco Farioli insists Steven Bergwijn's absence for their Europa League qualifier has nothing to do with Leicester City.

The Foxes are said to be in talks with Ajax for the midfielder.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bergwijn has not traveled to Greece with the squad for their clash with Panathinaikos amid claims he is set to join Leicester.

However, Farioli said: "We want players who are 100 percent fit.

"So he is now following an individual program. He once trained partially with the team. But we felt it necessary to take a step back so that it does not go too fast."

Leicester have offered €20m for the Holland international.