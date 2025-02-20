Tribal Football
Castro "very happy" with Bologna choice
Castro "very happy" with Bologna choiceAction Plus
Santiago Castro is happy with his first year as a Bologna player.

The striker joined Bologna last year from Velez Sarsfield.

“I had several options, including Fiorentina, Genoa, and a Premier League club,” Castro told Il Resto del Carlino.

“But two things made the difference: the opportunity to play in the Champions League and the way Bologna welcomed me.

"Di Vaio, Sartori, and Fenucci called me often—not to talk about contracts, but to check how I was doing. That made the difference.

"What I do know is that I’m very happy here—with the city, with the club. I like walking around, fans stopping me. Bologna is truly a wonderful environment.”

