Calabria explains choosing Bologna after AC Milan departure
The former Milan captain left for Bologna in the final days of the winter market.
At today's presentation, the fullback said: "It was a choice that matured over the days, it was the right thing for everyone. We faced it in a mature way and it seemed the most logical for everyone.
"There was a bit of sadness in saying goodbye, but I also know how much I gave for that shirt, but I chose this place as a new adventure because I think there is potential, the director made a good impression on the phone and also living here I found a pleasant environment, an ambitious team that works hard.
"I think it can help me have a good season from now until the end and I think I can help this team grow, from the first moment I arrived I was immediately happy and this is very important for me.
" I enter in my own way, I'm not arrogant, there is mutual respect, a happy environment, it's a super nice thing, they welcomed me in a big way... but everyone, from the players to the staff. It's important for new players to feel part of the group".