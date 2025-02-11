Calabria explains choosing Bologna after AC Milan departure

Davide Calabria has explained his decision to leave AC Milan for Bologna.

The former Milan captain left for Bologna in the final days of the winter market.

At today's presentation, the fullback said: "It was a choice that matured over the days, it was the right thing for everyone. We faced it in a mature way and it seemed the most logical for everyone.

"There was a bit of sadness in saying goodbye, but I also know how much I gave for that shirt, but I chose this place as a new adventure because I think there is potential, the director made a good impression on the phone and also living here I found a pleasant environment, an ambitious team that works hard.

"I think it can help me have a good season from now until the end and I think I can help this team grow, from the first moment I arrived I was immediately happy and this is very important for me.

" I enter in my own way, I'm not arrogant, there is mutual respect, a happy environment, it's a super nice thing, they welcomed me in a big way... but everyone, from the players to the staff. It's important for new players to feel part of the group".