Castellanos: This season at Lazio will be important for me

Taty Castellanos is determined to prove himself at Lazio.

The Argentine attacker felt he underperformed last season - his first in Serie A.

He told Sky Italia: "Last year was complicated because I played less than the previous one at Girona: but I felt good and I had the confidence, both of (Ciro) Immobile that of (Maurizio) Sarri.

"Now I'm focused on being here with my teammates and feeling good from day one. Going strong, working for the team and playing more, that's important for my confidence, in the cup, in Europe...

"And then the best is wearing the shirt of your country's national team. This year at Lazio will be important for me."