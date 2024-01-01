Tribal Football
CLOSER? Man Utd accept Marseille offer for Greenwood
Olympique Marseille are set to win the race for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

OM have outbid rivals Lazio and also managed to talk down United from their initial £40m valuation.

Foot Mercato says United have accepted OM's offer of £25m, which is €10m more than Lazio's last offer.

Greenwood, himself, has approved the deal, knowing he is a personal request of new OM coach Roberto de Zerbi.

The forward will move to Marseille on the back of being named Getafe's Player of the Year after last season's successful loan.

