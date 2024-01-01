Cassano slams AC Milan: Leao and Theo are problems

Former AC Milan striker Antonio Cassano has taken aim at their poor season start.

Cassano insists Rafael Leao has failed to perform in the opening two games.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Viva el Futbol: "Leao is a problem. I remember the example of Ronaldinho's Barcelona, ​​when he went it was easy, but when he didn't return the club made a type of defensive climb that allowed him to only think about the attack. If he wants to play like this he must be always decisive. Leao doesn't know how to shoot on goal, he doesn't know what it means to know how to play football."

Cassano also didn't spare Theo Hernandez.

"What problem does he have? Does he want to leave? Does he want more money? In these two matches, (Duvan) Zapata's goal is his fault, with Parma both goals are his fault. What problem does he have?"

Then on coach Paulo Fonseca, he added: "These are the problems that Fonseca has and in a maximum of 4-5 games he has to solve them. Leao, if he becomes decisive, good, otherwise he'll be out of his mind, that's the bench. Theo, if there's a problem we'll solve it, otherwise that's the decision. We need to be drastic."