Cassano says AC Milan have signing of the summer: He's phenomenal

Former AC Milan striker Antonio Cassano says the Rossonero have made the signing of the summer.

Cassano admits he's a big fan of Spain captain Alvaro Morata.

Milan, in my opinion, have made the best purchase in Serie A, the striker,” Cassano said.

“Morata is a player with a different quality, he’s fantastic. I am happy that he scored as well. He hasn’t trained with his new teammates much, but you can see from afar that he’s a different type of player to the others.

"He’s phenomenal.”

