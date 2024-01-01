Atletico Madrid striker Morata: Yes, I will join AC Milan

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has announced he's joining AC Milan.

The Spain captain has told El Partidazo de COPE he has already informed his Atletico teammates of his decision.

“I’m going to undergo a medical and then yes, I will join AC Milan," said Morata.

"It’s better to part ways when you can’t give 100% anymore. I have said goodbye to my teammates, Diego Simeone, and the board. It was important for me to greet my teammates and thank them for everything.

“For me, lifting the European Championship is winning a title with the Atletico Madrid shirt. As an Atletico Madrid player, lifting a European Championship has the same value as doing it because it is the club I belong to – on my shin guards, I wore the Atletico crest.”