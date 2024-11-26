Cassano: Ranieri offers nothing to Roma

Former Roma star Antonio Cassano remains unimpressed by the appointment of coach Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri has returned to Roma for the third time in his career and opened up with defeat to Napoli on Sunday.

Cassano said on Viva el Futbol: "The calendar is complicated now. They have hired a coach like Ranieri, who I respect as a person, a Trapattoni-like profile that doesn't give you anything.

"They have lined up a 4-5-1 that I struggled to find the meaning of. I don't understand what message they want to give to the team. In Naples they took Pellegrini off after a half. In the post-match he said they saw positive things, just like Juric said. I don't know what they saw. Hummels never plays and in fact he struggles."

Cassano then went on to explain that he finds it difficult to understand what the Giallorossi need: "I don't know what the right medicine is for Roma, I know the place well. In 2005 we saved ourselves on the penultimate day, but we had a team with many champions.

"When you find yourself in the lower reaches of the table, the pressure increases, the city becomes a disaster, home games a nightmare. We got out of it I don't know how."