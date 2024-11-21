Agent: Friedkins and Ranieri want to make Roma great again!

The agent of Claudio Ranieri says he returns to Roma full of motivation.

The veteran coach takes charge of the Giallorossi for a third time in his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

Agent Pietro Chiodi told TMW: "He's very charged, enthusiastic. They have a more European than American mentality. It was nice to see that between the Friedkin family and Claudio there was immediately the desire to understand each other to make Roma great again.

"Dan doesn't sleep at night because of Roma's results. They are people who want to win. In my opinion the club lacks nothing to be able to do so. I discovered a humanity that I didn't know.

"You can see that Ryan is more involved in things than the other, he cares a lot about Roma, even the youngest is very involved. They are people who feel bad when the results don't come. Ryan explained some more technical things well to Claudio. I'm convinced that they will be able to get great satisfaction."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play