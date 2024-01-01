Ex-Inter Milan star Vieri: Cassano and Adani do not exist for me

Former Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri says his former partners in Bob TV "no longer exist" for him.

Antonio Cassano has lashed out at Vieri in recent days for splitting from him and fellow Bobo TV partner Lele Adani.

But Vieri, when asked about the feud, says he has now "put an end" to the controversy with his family getting involved.

He told Corriere della Sera: "I have heard too much nonsense, my family must not be touched by anyone.

"I have already put a stop to it, for me they no longer exist."