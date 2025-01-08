Cardinale sends message to AC Milan players after Supercoppa triumph

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic relayed a message from owner Gerry Cardinale to the players after their Supercoppa Italiana final victory over Inter Milan.

Milan came from two goals down to win 3-2 on Monday night in Riyadh.

Cardinale wasn't in Saudi Arabia for the final, but sent a message to Ibrahimovic, who spoke to the players on his behalf.

"Congratulations on this extraordinary result. To win this trophy in a derby is special and something you must be profoundly proud of,” Cardinale told the team.

“It’s been a challenging season so far, but you must enjoy this moment and return to Italy with this boost to claim the place Milan belongs to in Serie A. I hug you, and I am with you at every moment.”

