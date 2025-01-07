Tribal Football
Panucci: Conceicao uncovered AC Milan's character and soul for Supercoppa win

Carlos Volcano
Former AC Milan defender Christian Panucci was impressed by coach Sergio Conceicao's work in their Supercoppa Italiana triumph against Inter Milan.

Milan fought back from 2-0 to win 3-2 in Riyadh on Monday night, delivering a first trophy of the Conceicao era.

Afterwards, an impressed Panucci told Mediaset: "With courage, with the fact that if he puts all his quality he can risk something in defense.

"But I think he starts with the mentality that leads him to go and win every game. Today they conceded two goals, one at the end of the first half and one at the beginning of the second half that usually kills you.

"It means that this team has a basis of character and soul. They have to work on this."

