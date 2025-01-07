AC Milan matchwinner Abraham proud of Supercoppa triumph
AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham was proud of his role in last night's Supercoppa Italiana final triumph against Inter Milan.
Milan fought back from 2-0 to win 3-2 in Riyadh on Monday night, with Abraham on the scoresheet.
Indeed, it was Abraham who produced the winner for the Rossoneri three minutes into injury-time.
The England striker remarked afterwards: "I'm very happy, for the team and for the fans. We played with confidence and courage, so we are a strong team."
Asked if he felt the club was now more united under new coach Sergio Conceicao, Abraham added: "We are happy."