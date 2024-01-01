Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli

Como coach Cesc Fabregas is excited testing himself on Friday against Antonio Conte and Napoli.

Cesc played for Conte at Chelsea and, speaking to the press, says he is looking forward to the challenge against the Serie A leaders.

Expectations?

"It will be a very difficult game, we will go to Naples without fear and with the same spirit as always, playing our game and we will try to make things difficult for them. There is no doubt that if we want to win we will have to play a great game. It will be a great test for us.

"Napoli is the team in the best form in the championship with many players who won the championship two years ago and on the bench a coach, Antonio Conte, who is among the best of the last ten, fifteen years. We are aware of their quality and I think they are the best team seen so far with a recognizable game, clear ideas and after the match in Verona they found a lot of solidity."

Unavailable players?

“Only Cerri will be missing as he has not recovered, the others are all fine."

After the latest victories against Atalanta and Verona there is a lot of euphoria around the team...

“At the moment there is perhaps too much euphoria and this is something that is not good. It is normal that it is but I do not like it, we must remain focused and continue to work as always with our mentality. I think it is the head that makes a team truly strong and mister Conte in this aspect is the best."

On what about facing Conte?

"He is certainly one of the best coaches I have had and I have the utmost respect for him. At Chelsea he taught me many things and also a new mentality. He was very important in my growth as a footballer. I have excellent memories."

Como's system?

"I have a lot of faith in my boys, even those who play less. The championship is long and we will need everyone. The boys are giving their all and that is a reason for calm for me. I believe that when a player is doing well it is important to give him continuity."

After his great performances, Nico Paz has been called up to Argentina and Patrick Cutrone could be called up by Italy...

“We need to be very cautious, Nico is 20 years old and is young, of course if the call from the Argentine national team were to arrive it wouldn’t be a problem for us. He still has a lot of room for growth and must think about working. Cutrone is a fundamental player for us. I met with mister Spalletti and we spoke, I think that if he continues to play as he has done so far he could have a chance of being called up."