Caprile proud of impressive Napoli debut for Juventus draw

Napoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile was full of pride after a clean sheet on debut at Juventus.

The former Leeds-owned keeper was handed a debut by coach Antonio Conte yesterday and impressed for the 0-0 draw.

Caprile later said: "It was a great emotion for my debut with Napoli. You always have to be ready. Obviously I feel sorry for Alex (Meret), but I am very happy with what I and the team did.

"Ultimately, what I do in training I have to do in the game. Staff and teammates gave me a hand. Today we played a good game.

"For me, who has played in all categories, being coached by this coach is a great satisfaction. The coach makes us stay on the pitch until we do things perfectly. When we go on the pitch we are able to interpret the game at our best."