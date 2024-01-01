Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Liverpool boss Slot makes clear Zubimendi stand after Gravenberch change
Bergkamp linked with surprise Arsenal return

Caprile proud of impressive Napoli debut for Juventus draw

Caprile proud of impressive Napoli debut for Juventus draw
Caprile proud of impressive Napoli debut for Juventus drawTribalfootball
Napoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile was full of pride after a clean sheet on debut at Juventus.

The former Leeds-owned keeper was handed a debut by coach Antonio Conte yesterday and impressed for the 0-0 draw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Caprile later said: "It was a great emotion for my debut with Napoli. You always have to be ready. Obviously I feel sorry for Alex (Meret), but I am very happy with what I and the team did.

"Ultimately, what I do in training I have to do in the game. Staff and teammates gave me a hand. Today we played a good game.

"For me, who has played in all categories, being coached by this coach is a great satisfaction. The coach makes us stay on the pitch until we do things perfectly. When we go on the pitch we are able to interpret the game at our best."

 

Mentions
Serie ACaprile EliaNapoliJuventus
Related Articles
Ex-Juventus president Cobolli Gigli: I worry about Napoli with Conte in charge
AC Milan legend Maldini: Serie A deserves greater respect
Conte: Both Napoli and Juventus are teams in transition