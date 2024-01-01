Conte: Both Napoli and Juventus are teams in transition

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admits both themselves and Juventus are teams in transition.

Conte takes Napoli to former club Juve later today.

Advertisement Advertisement

And he said: “We hope it can be a challenge that counts for something, both for them and for us, today it’s too early to say.

"We start on two different levels, compared to last year there are 18 points to recover, but surely both will want revenge. I don’t think that a team like Juve can be satisfied with arriving third and at a sideral distance from Inter, we can’t think of finishing 20 points behind them, Milan and 40 from Inter.

"We start from different starting levels, but we hope when we return to our home that we can talk with greater certainty."