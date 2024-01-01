Ex-Juventus president Cobolli Gigli: I worry about Napoli with Conte in charge

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli says Napoli are a different prospect under coach Antonio Conte.

Juve and Napoli face-off this weekend.

Cobolli Gigli told Radio Punto Nuovo: “As a Juventus fan, I am very concerned about what Antonio is doing with Napoli… The team has taken the right path and has pulled out some important moves from the market.

"Juve has improved in the Cup, but will have to roll up their sleeves if they want to get the better of the Azzurri. Against PSV I noticed a bit too much relaxation at the end, the goal came when our defence was absent… Against Napoli you have to show your b**** and give your best."

On Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis, he also said:"Napoli has always been a carefully managed club, the last transfer window was a surprise for me too.

"I met De Laurentiis in Serie B, what he has achieved speaks for itself. He has a difficult character and is convinced that he is a very capable person, demonstrating it with his results. The 150 million he pulled out under Conte is also the result of his mistakes made last season, where he sinned with pride.

"Things didn't go well for him with (Victor) Osimhen, he hasn't earned a penny yet, but at least he managed to fix him up for a year."