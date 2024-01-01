Tribal Football
Capello warns Juventus: Think carefully about Soule sale
Fabio Capello says Juventus should keep Matias Soule.

The Argentina winger is the subject of an approach from AS Roma.

Capello, a former Juve and Roma coach, said: "I love players with quality and creativity and I’d think twice before selling someone like Soulé.

“In any case, I would not sell him to Roma or any other Italian team, and I am saying so because I know what happened with Edgar Davids.

“He hadn’t settled in at Milan, but we all knew he was a great midfielder. We wanted to sell him to a foreign club, but in the end, he joined Juventus, so the regret was double.”

