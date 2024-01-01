Capello backing Frattesi to become Inter Milan regular

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello expects Davide Frattesi to become a regular for Inter Milan.

Frattesi has shone for Italy this past week.

And Capello says: “Frattesi is the classic mezzala who has the sense for when to make a forward run.

“He has an eye for goal, and many other characteristics that are important for a team.

“Against France he hit the crossbar from a good position. But he still scored, and forced a miraculous save out of (Mike) Maignan.

“I believe he’s fundamental for Italy’s style of play.

“But even if (Inter coach Simone) Inzaghi has (Nicolo) Barella and (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan, I’m convinced that this season he’ll have quite a few more opportunities to show his worth at the Nerazzurri.”