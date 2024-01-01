Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The reason for Boehly, Eghbali Chelsea blow-up
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man Utd make new fitness call for Hojlund
Man Utd captain Fernandes tells ex-teammate McTominay: Don't do that again!

Capello backing Frattesi to become Inter Milan regular

Capello backing Frattesi to become Inter Milan regular
Capello backing Frattesi to become Inter Milan regular
Capello backing Frattesi to become Inter Milan regularProfimedia
Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello expects Davide Frattesi to become a regular for Inter Milan.

Frattesi has shone for Italy this past week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Capello says: “Frattesi is the classic mezzala who has the sense for when to make a forward run.

“He has an eye for goal, and many other characteristics that are important for a team.

“Against France he hit the crossbar from a good position. But he still scored, and forced a miraculous save out of (Mike) Maignan.

“I believe he’s fundamental for Italy’s style of play.

“But even if (Inter coach Simone) Inzaghi has (Nicolo) Barella and (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan, I’m convinced that this season he’ll have quite a few more opportunities to show his worth at the Nerazzurri.” 

Mentions
Serie AFrattesi DavideInter