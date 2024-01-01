AC Milan striker Morata confident being ready for Inter clash

AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata says he'll be fully fit for the derby against Inter Milan.

Milan meet Venezia next week when the league programme resumes, with Inter looming the following week.

“I can’t wait to play the derby. Now I can say it for the first time: I came to San Siro to watch a couple of derbies as a spectator, with my cap and dark glasses, no one noticed me,” he said.

“I wanted to breathe in that atmosphere, even from the outside you realise how much this match is worth, I can’t wait to try the experience of scoring in a derby and winning it, to make the Milan fans feel proud.

“Inter are very competitive, they have a great team, you have to play with your heart. You can also make a mistake in a pass or a chance, but you have to give everything on the pitch."