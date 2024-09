Inter Milan captain Lautaro: Ballon d'Or nomination deserved

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez feels he deserves his Ballon d'Or nomination.

Lautaro helped Inter win the Scudetto last season and also Argentina the Copa America over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Considering the season I had, I deserve to be where I am,” said the centre-forward.

“I worked hard and suffered so much in the previous years. This is the second year in a row that I will participate in this ceremony.

"I think that I am ready to compete for this recognition.”