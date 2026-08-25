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Capello: Amorim has transformed Chukwueze at AC Milan

Capello: Amorim has transformed Chukwueze at AC Milan
Capello: Amorim has transformed Chukwueze at AC MilanSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Former England manager Fabio Capello has praised Samuel Chukwueze’s transformation under new AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim.

 The Nigerian winger has been deployed as a dynamic right wing-back and has impressed in his new role. 

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Chukwueze scored and provided two assists against Manchester United in pre-season before delivering an assist and Man of the Match display in Milan’s 2-1 Serie A win over Torino. 

Capello said the 26-year-old looks like a completely different player: “Moving on to AC Milan, however, we’ve already begun to see some of Amorim’s influence, starting with a very intense first half,” said Capello per Liverscore.com.

“The Rossoneri have already shown a desire to implement what their coach asks of them: a game plan, for a real match from the start. 

“Speaking of which, Chukwueze certainly deserves a mention, as he struck me as a completely different player than he was two years ago.”

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Serie ASamuel ChukwuezeRuben AmorimAC Milan

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