Capello: Amorim has transformed Chukwueze at AC Milan

Former England manager Fabio Capello has praised Samuel Chukwueze’s transformation under new AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim.

The Nigerian winger has been deployed as a dynamic right wing-back and has impressed in his new role.

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Chukwueze scored and provided two assists against Manchester United in pre-season before delivering an assist and Man of the Match display in Milan’s 2-1 Serie A win over Torino.

Capello said the 26-year-old looks like a completely different player: “Moving on to AC Milan, however, we’ve already begun to see some of Amorim’s influence, starting with a very intense first half,” said Capello per Liverscore.com.

“The Rossoneri have already shown a desire to implement what their coach asks of them: a game plan, for a real match from the start.

“Speaking of which, Chukwueze certainly deserves a mention, as he struck me as a completely different player than he was two years ago.”