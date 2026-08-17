Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Horror injury overshadows Liverpool’s goalless Como friendly

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Ruben Amorim speaks after beating his former club: I haven't felt anything about Man Utd!

Lens defy red card to stun PSG and win French Super Cup

Most read on Flashscore News

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Cameroon crush Malawi in WAFCON final to claim first continental crown

Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree €50m deal for Moreira, Vicario set to join Juventus

Premier League pair line up offers after Amorim's AC Milan decision

AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim.
AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim.Profimedia

AC Milan are ready to sell midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace leading the race to sign him before the end of August.

The French international has been placed on a list of players available for sale at the right price following AC Milan's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League at the end of 2025/26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Previous reports indicated a fee in the region of €18-20M could be enough to secure a deal, but that price could drop, as the transfer window prepares to close in the weeks ahead.

Reports from Football Insider claim Forest and Palace have both been alerted to AC Milan's updated stance on Fofana after Ruben Amorim made a clear call not to include the 27-year-old in his plans for the 2026/27 season.

Fofana joined Milan from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2024 for €26M and quickly became an important figure in the squad. 

He made 52 appearances in his debut campaign, before featuring 36 times last season, including 29 starts, but Amorim is seemingly looking to go in a different direction at the San Siro under his leadership.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRuben AmorimYoussouf FofanaAC MilanNottinghamCrystal PalaceSerie AFootball transfers

Related Articles

Ruben Amorim speaks after beating his former club: I haven't felt anything about Man Utd!

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Como make "initial approach" for unwanted Chelsea striker Liam Delap who is set to leave