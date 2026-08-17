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Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree €50m deal for Moreira, Vicario set to join Juventus

AC Milan agree deal to sign Diego Moreira from Strasbourg

AC Milan agree deal to sign Diego Moreira from Strasbourg
AC Milan agree deal to sign Diego Moreira from StrasbourgČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Ralf Brueck

AC Milan have reportedly agreed a mega money deal to sign Diego Moreira from Strasbourg.

A winger who adapted to play as a wing-back during his time at Strasbourg, Moreira feels like a player ready made for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

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The 22-year-old was a key player for the Ligue 1 side last season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 42 games across several different roles.

Per Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have agreed a €50m fee plus add-ons and sell-on clause to sign the Belgium international.

Amorim’s side have now booked Moreira’s flight to Milan and the player is expected to undergo his medical at the club on Tuesday (August 18).

Mentions
Ligue 1Diego MoreiraRuben AmorimAC MilanStrasbourgSerie AFootball transfers

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