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Martinelli upset with the way he has been treated by Arteta as he leaves Arsenal

Martinelli not happy with the way he is treated by Arteta as he prepares to leave Arsenal
Martinelli not happy with the way he is treated by Arteta as he prepares to leave ArsenalRyan Crockett / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

Gabriel Martinelli is getting closer to an exit from Arsenal as reports suggest he is unhappy with how he has been treated by Mikel Arteta.

Martinelli is Arsenal’s longest-serving player, but the winger has been frozen out at the start of this season, with the Gunners seeking to sell him before the transfer window closes next week. 

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Sky Sports reports that Arsenal and Al Hilal have made significant progress in negotiations over the past week and the Brazilian international’s future looks to be over in North London. 

Al Hilal's opening package is around £47m plus £4m in add-ons and Martinelli is open to a move to the Saudi Pro League where he is set for a significant wage increase. 

Martinelli was left out of Arsenal's squads for the Community Shield and their Premier League opener against Coventry, suggesting that Arteta is done with the 25 year old. 

ESPN report that he did not like the way he has been treated internally at the club and is upset by the ruthless nature of Arteta who has pushed his longest serving player out of the side. 

The report also adds that other members of Arsenal’s squad were also frustrated by how Martinelli was left out of the Community Shield altogether and therefore did not receive a winners’ medal. 

Martinelli has one year left on his contract in north London and Arsenal are clearly set on selling him before the window slams shut, a move that could fuel further transfers.

 

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Gabriel MartinelliMikel ArtetaArsenalCoventryPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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