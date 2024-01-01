Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Capello: AC Milan coach Fonseca must not cave into Leao, Theo pressure

Capello: AC Milan coach Fonseca must not cave into Leao, Theo pressure
Capello: AC Milan coach Fonseca must not cave into Leao, Theo pressure
Capello: AC Milan coach Fonseca must not cave into Leao, Theo pressureAction Plus
Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello says Paulo Fonseca needed to step in over the Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao controversy.

The pair snubbed a team huddle during last week's draw at Lazio, sparking claims of Fonseca's authority being undermined.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked if he expected a tougher approach by the club, Capello said on Radio Deejay: "No, I wouldn’t have thought so. The club had to intervene by saying that the coach is not to be touched, but with the players, the coach has to intervene: he has the most important role, he’s the one who has to recreate the harmony.

“It’s difficult (for Fonseca). But I hope so, he must be given time to make his ideas understood.

"He has shown strength and personality by leaving them out, and now he must do it by making them understand that playing without help in the defensive phase will get you nowhere.”

Mentions
Serie AHernandez TheoLeao RafaelAC MilanLazio
Related Articles
Fonseca: AC Milan lost control in Lazio draw
Capello takes stock of Serie A opening rounds: De Rossi and Motta showed courage
REVEALED: Mendes failed to drum up buyers for AC Milan striker Leao