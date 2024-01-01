Capello: AC Milan coach Fonseca must not cave into Leao, Theo pressure

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello says Paulo Fonseca needed to step in over the Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao controversy.

The pair snubbed a team huddle during last week's draw at Lazio, sparking claims of Fonseca's authority being undermined.

Asked if he expected a tougher approach by the club, Capello said on Radio Deejay: "No, I wouldn’t have thought so. The club had to intervene by saying that the coach is not to be touched, but with the players, the coach has to intervene: he has the most important role, he’s the one who has to recreate the harmony.

“It’s difficult (for Fonseca). But I hope so, he must be given time to make his ideas understood.

"He has shown strength and personality by leaving them out, and now he must do it by making them understand that playing without help in the defensive phase will get you nowhere.”