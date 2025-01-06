Cannavaro: Why Napoli coach Conte a phenomenon

Former Napoli defender Paolo Cannavaro is delighted seeing the team revived this season under coach Antonio Conte.

Cannavaro admits he's a fan of Conte's approach to the game.

He told Il Mattino: "What do I like about Conte? The apparent simplicity of his game. It seems easy, but it isn't. Only (Marco) Baroni strikes me as having the same characteristics. Conte is someone who isn't ashamed to let his team get their hands dirty, he has no problem winning even in a ruthless and cynical way.

"When in Vercelli I showed my team the Azzurri's game at Empoli: 'The greats win like this, like Napoli did'. It's the 1-0 victories that make you feel strong.

"Tiki Taka? Something unbearable now. Today it is no longer enough to win, it seems that you have to prove something more, as if it were an obsession to play well, that you have to do it at all costs to avoid those who then raise the divine and contest something. Obviously it is important, but it is more important to achieve victory. And those like Conte succeed with any means, playing well like in Florence or playing less well.

"He does it with personality because he is a phenomenon in adapting to what he has available. Which, let's be clear, is different from sitting there in defense and waiting to strike.

"The Scudetto? Inter is ahead of everyone. For the large squad, the quality of the players, the project. But Napoli is with Atalanta and the others behind them."