Napoli coach Conte: This squad are real men with real potential

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says he's delighted with his current squad.

With the market looming, Conte insists he's happy to work with what he has.

“Talking about the market is always very difficult," said Conte. "I’m working with this group of players and those who have played and even those who play less have contributed massively to the 35 points we have.

“I have been working with them since the summer, they are all aligned with out methods and after a while, human relationships start to develop as well. I have maximum confidence, to be clear.

“I have maximum confidence in the guys, I could go to war with them, sporting war. They are real men and guys who can grow, and it shows. I have confidence in their work and the January transfer market stops with me. If necessary, I will ask the right questions to those in charge.”