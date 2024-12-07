Napoli president De Laurentiis backs Conte over Coppa selection

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says coach Antonio Conte has his backing over his Coppa Italia selection.

Napoli were bundled out of the Coppa by Lazio in midweek.

“I agree with him, he was absolutely right to use 11 different players,” ADL said at a book function yesterday.

“It was a super training session against Lazio and a life lesson for the team.

“We knew that changing so much, it wouldn’t have been easy, clearly if we had kept more of the usual XI then it would’ve been a more balanced game.

“The coach needed to give space to other players and that is what he did. The result does not matter. We can allow ourselves experimentation, like Conte did against Lazio.”