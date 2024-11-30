Cannavaro insists Inter Milan remain stronger than Napoli

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro says Inter Milan remain favourites for this season's Scudetto.

Inter currently trail Serie A leaders Napoli.

But Cannavaro told Sportmedia: "A championship that is certainly interesting, especially because this year there is no one who has created a vacuum.

"In my opinion, Inter remains the best-equipped team and you can see that with the results of the Champions League. Then there is Napoli, who has shown great solidity from the beginning and a clear idea to return to winning.

"It is an important message that they have given to the championship."

 

