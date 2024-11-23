Valero: Napoli striker Lukaku reborn with Conte

Borja Valero is happy seeing former Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku succeeding with Napoli.

Valero says reuniting with former Inter coach Antonio Conte at Napoli has been key to Lukaku's rejuvenation.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Certainly, the path of these past few years, even on a psychological level, must have had some impact on him,” Valero told Cronache di Spogliatoio.

“In my opinion, this has made him change a bit, he has definitely matured.

“But when he’s with Conte, he seems to be reborn, because he understands Conte’s style of play very well, which is focused on two strikers. And when you have a striker like him, who really makes a difference in Italy, I believe it’s very important.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play