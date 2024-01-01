Cannavaro insists he wants coaching career after short Udinese stint

Fabio Cannavaro says he wants to continue coaching.

Cannavaro successfully guided Udinese away from relegation last season before deciding to walk away from the job.

Advertisement Advertisement

Still a free agent, the World Cup winner said at the Trento Football Festival: "I want to continue being a coach: when I quit I still had the fire inside and I really like this job.

"In Udine it was a short but sweet experience. Now let's see what will happen.

"(Antonio) Conte in Naples? He is a determined coach with clear ideas. He took a strong team and if we add €150 million investments, he becomes even stronger. He is good at getting into the players' heads and Napoli is one of the favourites to win the championship because it plays as one of the favourites to win the championship together with Inter and Juve. "