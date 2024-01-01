Tribal Football
Most Read
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Man Utd defender Mazraoui undergoes heart surgery
Liverpool boss Slot eyeing Kokcu reunion

Cannavaro insists he wants coaching career after short Udinese stint

Cannavaro insists he wants coaching career after short Udinese stint
Cannavaro insists he wants coaching career after short Udinese stintTribalfootball
Fabio Cannavaro says he wants to continue coaching.

Cannavaro successfully guided Udinese away from relegation last season before deciding to walk away from the job.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Still a free agent, the World Cup winner said at the Trento Football Festival: "I want to continue being a coach: when I quit I still had the fire inside and I really like this job.

"In Udine it was a short but sweet experience. Now let's see what will happen.

"(Antonio) Conte in Naples? He is a determined coach with clear ideas. He took a strong team and if we add €150 million investments, he becomes even stronger. He is good at getting into the players' heads and Napoli is one of the favourites to win the championship because it plays as one of the favourites to win the championship together with Inter and Juve. "

Mentions
Serie ACannavaro FabioUdineseNaples UnitedInterJuventusNapoli
Related Articles
Brambati supports Motta: But mistakes made at Juventus by Giuntoli
Sabatini: Conte better suited to Napoli than Juventus
Leonardo Semplici exclusive: Glory with SPAL; tempted by Saudi; backing Conte's Napoli