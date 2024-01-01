Tribal Football
Sabatini: Conte better suited to Napoli than Juventus
Former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini sees the Serie A title race being decided between Napoli and Inter Milan.

Sabatini doesn't expect Juventus to get into the Scudetto battle.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Napoli plays euphoric, fun and profitable football, they score a lot. Lukaku is growing. Conte was an excellent choice by De Laurentiis: the blood boils in his veins and he transmits it. He is able to communicate in a ferociously positive way and the players follow him.

"I don't think Conte would have had the same impact in Turin (Juventus). Giuntoli has chosen a coach (Thiago Motta) who has shown beautiful and concrete football in Bologna.

"Juve cannot finish outside the top four, maybe they will even fight for the title even if for now they are behind Inter and Napoli."

