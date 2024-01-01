Bonucci: Motta will entertain Juventus fans

Former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci believes Thiago Motta can bring excitement to the Bianconeri.

Bonucci was impressed by the Juve new coach's work with Bologna.

“Staying away from Juventus, emotionally speaking, is impossible for me. It was and is part of my football faith and as part of my life as a footballer,” Bonucci told Sky Italia.

“Thiago Motta has a strong squad, one that has improved with the purchases made. He will entertain us and I hope he can return to fighting for the Scudetto, right from the start and until the very end.

“I am sure he will demonstrate his value. He has the hallmarks of a great coach.”