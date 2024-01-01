Cagliari coach Nicola: Players deserved victory over Torino

Cagliari coach Davide Nicola was delighted with his players after their 3-2 win against Torino.

Nicola Viola, Jose Luis Palomino and an own goal saw Cagliari defeat Toro, whose goals came from Antonio Sanabira and Karol Linetty.

Nicola says the victory was deserved for the effort shown by his players.

How much weight does this victory have on the points recently taken?

"Points always have weight and value. Congratulations to the guys. It's a period where we finally collect what we've produced. The Luvumbo-Marin change? They are two internationals who have returned and I had to evaluate.

"However, we faced a very tough opponent: two goals against Milan, two against Inter and three against Napoli. In the first half, Luvumbo should have looked more for the mezzala position, he didn't do it very well and we conceded too much to the opponent.

"The choice of Marin was dictated by the management of fatigue. In fact, in the second half we gave greater intensity. We will have to treasure the last seven minutes."

Cagliari turned off the lights after Linetty's goal: what happened next?

"I always prefer to base myself on the data of each match. We weren't doing well, when we conceded the second goal the dynamics of the match changed. We found our mental balance again. You could also see from Deiola's entrance that the lads had found their concentration again."

A change in mentality has also been noted compared to the past weeks.

"Undoubtedly. The result of work and the fact that we think game after game. Now we are already thinking about Udinese, then Bologna. I repeat, compared to the past we played well and didn't collect. The trend has reversed. There is a thin line between a negative episode and a positive one."

The emotion for the first championship victory.

"I'm happy when my boys reap the fruits of their labor. The crowd was good at giving us a hand even before the game, knowing that the opponent would be tough. In the last seven minutes, which we will have to treasure, it seemed like they wanted to come onto the field to push us."