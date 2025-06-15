Cafu delighted with Allegri, Modric developments at AC Milan

AC Milan hero Marcos Cafu has welcomed the return of Max Allegri.

Allegri was hired last week to replace Sergio Conceicao, having won the Scudetto in his previous time in charge.

Former Champions League and Brazil World Cup winner Cafu told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Allegri can bring the right grit, because Milan has always been a power in world football, but Allegri can provide a different spirit to the team.

"I hope (Gian Piero) Gasperini can do well, but there is a lot of pressure at Roma, it’s a passionate place to work.”

With Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric to join Milan after the Club World Cup, Cafu was bullish.

He added, “I think it’s an investment that could pay off. He can also bring a calm to the locker room, even if clearly he won’t be able to play every game."