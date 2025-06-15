Italy team manager Buffon confirms Gattuso appointment

Italy team manager Gigi Buffon has confirmed Rino Gattuso as new Azzurri coach.

The former Napoli, AC Milan and Valencia coach is succeeding Luciano Spalletti after his dismissal last week.

“We worked, we are waiting for the final details now,” Buffon told RAI Sport.

“The President and the Federation had some pretty full days full of various moments. I think at the end of the day we made the best possible decision.”

Gattuso is taking the job after leaving Hajduk Split at the end of last season.

“We are trying to push ourselves first and foremost, but the most important thing is that we avoid embarrassing performances that are unworthy of Italy,” added Buffon.

“There are different ways to lose and I think we can avoid the worst kind with a few minor adjustments.”