Cafu: AC Milan miss major champions

AC Milan hero Cafu says the current team lacks winning experience.

Cafu feels the Rossonero need a lift in quality, despite winning the Scudetto three seasons ago.

“Dida, Cafu, Nesta, Maldini, Gattuso, Pirlo, Seedorf, Kaka, Shevchenko, Inzaghi are missing. Come on, now we’re joking,” Cafu said.

“But it’s to say that they’re missing that type of player.

"And maybe Milan are missing players with experience, which you acquire by playing in the Champions League and European cups."

