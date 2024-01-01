Sacchi: Ibrahimovic will have big impact at AC Milan

AC Milan legend Arrigo Sacchi feels new director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has it all to prove.

Sacchi believes the former striker will have a huge impact on the team over the coming seasons.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “What will (Daniel) Fonseca’s Milan look like? How will they play? Which players will they sign? Of course, fans ask all these questions while waiting to see the team on the pitch in the pre-season.

“Milan are in the middle of a revolution, both technically and in terms of club directors. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have a big impact. It remains to be seen if the path taken is the right one.

“I’ve been following Paulo Fonseca since his time at Shakhtar Donetsk and he did well there.

“Then he came to Italy, in Rome, and it’s always tough to judge a Giallorossi coach because there is a lot of pressure and there isn’t always the necessary calm to work deeply. Fonseca then moved to France, at Lille, where he finished fifth and fourth.

“Milan followed him closely before hiring him, and they were convinced of his quality. I can’t judge him without having seen him and fans must be patient because you can’t construct a building from one day to another.”