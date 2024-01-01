Capello: AC Milan need centre-forward signing; Conte can be great for Napoli

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello feels they need a new striker.

Capello discussed the needs of Milan when looking ahead to the new Serie A season.

He said: "A good, tough test. Lazio are in third place: what a start... Even more so for Fonseca, already put on the gridiron by the fans. Seeing the Rossoneri without Italians in the possible starting eleven base is there, but they need to add a good centre forward to fight with Inter for the scudetto.

"Better Zirkzee or Lukaku? I would always take Zirkzee. The Dutchman is talented, he is young and he knows how to do a bit of everything. It just makes me strange to see him always on the bench at the European Championship. Lukaku? He would be good for Milan and also for Napoli if they sell Osimhen. De Laurentiis's great coup was Conte.

"Antonio is the most successful coach of the 20 in Serie A, he arrives in a hot place, with an ambitious but complicated president. He will have to be good at rekindling the hunger of the players. To understand the role that Napoli will have, I await the end of the transfer market: Kvara shifts the balance."