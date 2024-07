WATCH: Fonseca touches down in Milan; has quick message for fans

New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has touched down in the city today.

Fonseca is now in Milan ahead of preseason kicking off on Monday.

The Portuguese was welcomed by a gaggle of pressmen as he was ushered through the airport to a waiting car.

Fonseca stopped before taking his car seat, shouting 'Forza Milan', then he was taken to Milanello.