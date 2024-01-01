Tribal Football
Bettega: Let's give Motta room to work at Juventus

Former Juventus vice-president Roberto Bettega has hopes of new coach Thiago Motta proving a success.

Bettega has faith in the board over the decision to appoint the former Bologna coach.

He told Tuttosport: "If they took him, it means that he has the qualities to train Juventus.

"Juventus is always Juventus. Let's see them work, we'll make the judgments in the end. I hope the season starts with the spirit and enthusiasm that Juve seeks."

On Italy's Euros exit,  Bettega added: "We who love football cannot be happy..."

