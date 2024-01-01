Busio delighted with new Venezia contract

Gianluca Busio has signed a new deal with Venezia.

The USA midfielder has penned a new contract to 2026.

"I am really happy about this contract renewal,” Busio told the official Venezia FC website.

“There have been ups and downs, but I am proud to be able to wear the VFC jersey for even longer. The ownership and Director Antonelli over these years have really done a great job and I thank them so much for this opportunity.

“This is a special moment for me, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here in Venice. When I arrived the club was in Serie A, unfortunately that year it didn’t go well for us but now we are back and our goal is to play in this category for a long time, because Venezia FC deserves the top division.”