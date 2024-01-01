DONE DEAL: Como send Kerrigan to Beveren

Como have sent their Irish winger Liam Kerrigan on-loan to Belgium.

Kerrigan has joined Beveren on a season-long deal. He spent last season with Novara in Serie C.

Beveren announced: "SK Beveren is pleased to announce the arrival of Irish winger Liam Kerrigan (24).

"Geel-blauw is loaning the winger for a year from Italian team Como 1907, which plays in Serie A.

"The club also negotiated a purchase option."

Beveren play in Belgium's Second Division. Kerrigan joined Como two years ago from UCD.