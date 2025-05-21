Roma actively discussing move for Nottingham Forest boss Nuno

Roma chiefs are weighing up a move for Nottingham Forest boss Nuno.

Roma are seeking a new coach as Claudio Ranieri steps down at the end of the season to take an advisor's job with the club.

TalkSPORT says Roma have added Nuno to their shortlist of candidates to succeed Ranieri.

No contact has yet been established, but Roma's board are actively discussing a move for the Portuguese.

Much may depend on Forest qualifying for the Champions League, with Nuno unlikely to be interested in leaving if he has the chance to lead the club in the elite competition next season.